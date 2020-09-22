Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Khan Takes On Haters Like A Boss: My Father Was Beyond You

Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, was among the latest to come out in support of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, after a MeToo allegation was levelled against him. Many believe that the allegation is malicious in nature and politically motivated, as a way to silence Kashyap's political outspokenness.

In his post supporting Kashyap, Babil had written that he will stand by his judgement of the filmmaker, and take responsibility if he is proved wrong.

Babil was attacked on social media for his stand on the matter, with some even saying that his late father, much respected actor and human being Irrfan, would have been 'ashamed of him'. Babil took on his haters in his latest post, and said that his father was beyond them.

Sharing a series of photos of his dad, Babil wrote, "U know what, I have felt a sense of liberation from your hate because I realised, you really don't have anything to do but hate and form a quick judgemental opinion about an actual human being."

He continued, "So really man, I have truly lost respect for people that claim they know my father, or hahahaha know my father better than me like "oh your father would be so ashamed of you" , Boi or girl shut you mouth, me and baba were the bestest friends don't try to teach me what my father would have done, don't jump on a band wagon just cause you can without knowing his true beliefs. If you're a Irrfan Khan fan, come prove it to me, show me his fascinations with Tarkovsky and Bergmann and then we shall probably start a conversation of how much you think you know my father. He was beyond you my friend."

Those who have come out in support of Anurag include his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin, his female colleagues such as Taapsee Pannu, Huma Qureshi, Guneet Monga, and others like Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Verma and more.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Babil To His Mom: Nothing Is Left For Me To Live Now But You And Ayaan

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan's Son Backs Anurag Kashyap In #MeToo Row; 'I Will Take Responsibility For My Words'