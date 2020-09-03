Isha Koppikar Says A Superstar Got Her Replaced In A Film: All This Has Happened

Many shortcomings of the Hindi film industry are being discussed more openly than ever. Actors are opening up about their experiences with nepotism and favouritism in the industry. While there is also the extreme end of the discussion which just works on 'blame game', some others are sharing their genuine experiences with such issues.

Actress Isha Koppikar talked about the time she was once replaced in a film at the behest of another actor who is now a superstar.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Isha said, "A lot of times, I was about to get a role, but then somebody called. The father or mother would call and the starlet would get it. If somebody is with someone and the heroine is his muse or girlfriend, then she would get the role. All this has happened to me."

She went on to add that there were times when she was not even informed that she was not part of a film anymore. "I was about to go for the mahurat and it happened. I will not talk about the star. He is a superstar today," said Isha. She further said that although she knew the reasons, she was never given explanations by the makers.

Isha is all set to make her Hindi cinema comeback with the romance film Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau. The film also stars Divyendu Sharma and Sulagna Panigrahi.

