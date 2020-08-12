    For Quick Alerts
      ‘Kangana Ranaut Is Fighting Dirty, Taapsee Pannu Is A Brilliant Actor’: Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha

      Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's attacks on outsiders in the Hindi film industry. He opined that Kangana, who claims to be fighting for outsiders, is playing dirty by attacking outsiders like Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Ayushmann Khurrana and others.

      Kangana Ranaut Is Fighting Dirty: Udaan Actor Rajat Barmecha

      Speaking to Navbharat Times, Rajat questioned Kangana's recent comments by pointing that if Kangana is fighting for outsiders, then why is she abusing outsiders in the insider-outsider debate. "What kind of a fight is this?" he said, adding that Kangana is fighting her own team

      He further asserted that having ethics is basic but important and said that Kangana should not be making these discussions dirty. If she is fighting, she should fight with principles, he added. "During the fight, mutual respect should not be lost," said Rajat.

      He called Taapsee a brilliant actress and opined that Kangana's personal attacks were extremely unethical.

      Kangana has made a barrage of distasteful comments against her colleagues in the Hindi film industry in recent times. She has gone on a spree of personal attacks against both insiders and outsiders in the film industry, following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

      She has claimed that she is fighting for Sushant's justice, who, according to her, took his life after being bullied by the industry. Many netizens observed that Kangana had hardly spoken of Sushant until after his death, and have alleged that she is only using his demise to settle personal scores in the industry.

      Kangana had even declared that she would return her Padma Shri if she couldn't prove her allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Netizens have also observed that instead of backing her claims, Kangana has just continued to hurl abuses and insults at others.

      Story first published: Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 18:48 [IST]
      X