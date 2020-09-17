Ishaan Khatter On Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Controversy: The Makers Don’t Have A Racist Bone

Ishaan Khatter, who will be seen in the upcoming movie Khaali Peeli, has shared his views on a song which was previously called 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi'. The song had stirred a controversy after netizens found it to be racist.

The actor vouched for the fact that the filmmakers 'did not have a racist bone in their body', and felt that the use of the word 'gori' which literally translates to 'fair-skinned girl' was taken out of context.

In an interview with Film Companion, Ishaan said, "The word 'gori' has been taken out of context, as I understand it. I have asked a lot of questions to people from rural areas, who've clarified that 'gori' has been used in multiple songs, for ages, as just referencing a girl. Like you'd say 'launda' or 'chhora', you also say 'gori', and that is the context in which it was used."

The song was penned by Kumaar and Raj Shekhar, its music composed by Vishal-Shekhar, and sung by Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan. After the controversy, its title was changed from 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' to 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi'.

Ishaan continued to say, "It was never meant to be about the complexion, let alone race. As for Beyonce, for this 'tapori' character, his biggest reference for somebody beautiful, and stylish and iconic is Beyonce. If anything, it's flattering. That's why he goes so far as even to compare this girl he's trying to woo to Beyonce, because he's trying to flatter her."

However, he is glad that a discussion on colourism and racism emerged because of the song, but he feels that it is important to consider the context.

Also starring Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat, Khaali Peeli is scheduled for release on October 2, 2020. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan.

