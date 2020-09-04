Ishaan Khatter Feels Khaali Peeli Is Made For Theatres, But Understands He Can’t Be Adamant Now

Ishaan Khatter, who is all set for his third film Khaali Peeli to release, opened up on the OTT versus theatre debate and said that although he prefers the film to release in theatres, he will not get adamant and childish about it. Saying that Khaali Peeli is made for theatres, he acknowledged that the decision regarding where films should release is more relevant to producers.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ishaan said, "I think these are decisions that are more relevant for producers, they are the ones who understand the economics and invest the money into the film. Though for me, personally, as an actor, I think the vision of the film is a priority for me, and the way we imagined Khaali Peeli was always that it would be seen in theatres, we made it like that."

The makers of Khaali Peeli have not yet announced on which platform the film will release.

When asked if Ishaan is okay with anything, considering the pandemic situation with theatres being shut, he said, "Right now we are not in a situation where one can be indulgent. Like I said, I would much prefer it in theatres if we can wait it out. It depends on how the next few weeks and months will go, so I am not going to be childish and adamant about things."

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Talking about how many felt that Khaali Peeli is made for theatres, Ishaan said, "The story has a large appeal, it's an entertaining film, thrilling and interactive, the kind of watch in theatres. So far, anyone closely related to the film who has seen small bits, they said 'yeh toh cinema mein dekhni hai'."

