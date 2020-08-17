Jacqueline Fernandez Adopts Two Villages In Maharashtra, Will Sponsor Food Supplies

Jacqueline Fernandez has decided to give back to people struggling amid the pandemic. The actress adopted two villages in Maharashtra for three years. She will be taking care of around 1,550 people in the villages of Pathardi and Sakur.

Jacqueline shared that she will be sponsoring food for the people in the villages, many of whom suffer from high levels of malnutrition. "This has been on my mind for a while now. It has also been a difficult year for everyone due to the ongoing pandemic. Some of us have been lucky, but a section of the society has been struggling even for basic necessities," she told Times of India.

Further explaining her initiative, she said, "Around 1,550 people will be looked after as a part of this project. People from the villages, including caregivers and children, will be screened for malnutrition. Awareness sessions will also be held for them. We plan to provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies, and seven frontline workers will be given training and on-the-job assistance."

Jacqueline added, "We plan to track the health of 20 families, who will be provided with the means to overcome malnutrition, and 20 women will receive support from conception till childbirth to ensure that they are healthy. Also, 20 children will be treated for malnutrition, and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in the villages. Giving back to society is something that my parents have taught me, and they were extremely supportive of this decision of mine."

Talking about work, Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix movie Mrs Serial Killer, which also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. She is to begin shooting for Attack, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, also starring John Abraham.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez Calls Bollywood 'The Most Beautiful Fraud', Gives Her Take On Nepotism

ALSO READ: Did Jacqueline Fernandez Just React To Kangana Ranaut's Insulting Words Aimed At Her?