Did Jacqueline Fernandez Just React To Kangana Ranaut's Insulting Words Aimed At Her?

From the last few days, actress Kangana Ranaut is constantly in the headlines owing to her controversial interview that she gave to Arnab Goswami on national television. From calling out the movie mafias of the film industry to calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade' actresses, Kangana made many outrageous statements!

In the same interview, Kangana also targeted actresses like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez and said, "These are the fans who have always hailed foreign actresses. They don't like their own colour, they don't like their own language. Whether it is Alia (Bhatt), Katrina (Kaif), Jacqueline...it has been Khan-dominated for decades on end. Fans are not my hope, let me tell you that. This country has Stockholm Syndrome. They love foreign people."

A few hours ago, Jacqueline shared a quote on her Instagram story that reads, "I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER."

While Jacqueline refrained from taking Kangana's name, we feel her reply is for the Queen actress!

On a related note, unlike Jacqueline, both Taapsee and Swara reacted to Kangana's allegations and poked fun at her on their Twitter pages.

Taapsee also gave an interview to a leading daily and hit back at Kangana saying that she has been doing two to three films per year from the last three years hence, she refuse to believe that she's a jobless actor, as Kangana called her on national television!

Taapsee also said that just because she doesn't criticise Karan Johar, it doesn't mean that she loves Karan Johar.

While many supported Taapsee for giving it back to Kangana, others criticised the actress for her response and called her a 'hypocrite'. Yesterday, Twitter was inundated with memes on Taapsee Pannu and netizens had a field day.

