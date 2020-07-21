    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did Jacqueline Fernandez Just React To Kangana Ranaut's Insulting Words Aimed At Her?

      By
      |

      From the last few days, actress Kangana Ranaut is constantly in the headlines owing to her controversial interview that she gave to Arnab Goswami on national television. From calling out the movie mafias of the film industry to calling Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B-grade' actresses, Kangana made many outrageous statements!

      In the same interview, Kangana also targeted actresses like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez and said, "These are the fans who have always hailed foreign actresses. They don't like their own colour, they don't like their own language. Whether it is Alia (Bhatt), Katrina (Kaif), Jacqueline...it has been Khan-dominated for decades on end. Fans are not my hope, let me tell you that. This country has Stockholm Syndrome. They love foreign people."

      did-jacqueline-fernandez-just-react-to-kangana-ranaut-jibes-aimed-at-her

      A few hours ago, Jacqueline shared a quote on her Instagram story that reads, "I used to wanna protect my name in situations, now I just wanna protect my peace. I let whoever think WHATEVER."

      While Jacqueline refrained from taking Kangana's name, we feel her reply is for the Queen actress!

      On a related note, unlike Jacqueline, both Taapsee and Swara reacted to Kangana's allegations and poked fun at her on their Twitter pages.

      Taapsee also gave an interview to a leading daily and hit back at Kangana saying that she has been doing two to three films per year from the last three years hence, she refuse to believe that she's a jobless actor, as Kangana called her on national television!

      Taapsee also said that just because she doesn't criticise Karan Johar, it doesn't mean that she loves Karan Johar.

      While many supported Taapsee for giving it back to Kangana, others criticised the actress for her response and called her a 'hypocrite'. Yesterday, Twitter was inundated with memes on Taapsee Pannu and netizens had a field day.

      Whom do you support? Tell us in the comments section below!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X