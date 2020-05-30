    For Quick Alerts
      Jacqueline Fernandez Wants To Be An ‘Action Icon’ One Day, Reveals Action Is Her Favourite Genre

      Jacqueline Fernandez has explored nearly every kind of film genre with her work. But the actress expresses her desire to belong to one particular genre in the future. In a recent interview, Jacqueline opened up about wanting to be known as an action icon one day, as 'action' is a genre that she enjoys very much.

      Jacqueline Fernandez Wants To Be An ‘Action Icon’ One Day

      IANS quoted Jacqueline as saying, "In my career so far, I feel blessed to have worked with renowned people from the industry -- be it directors or actors. Additionally, I'm ecstatic and grateful to have got the opportunity to do different, exciting and challenging roles. I have learned a lot with every role and movie I have done so far, which has further helped me evolve as an artiste and an individual."

      Talking about what she is looking forward to with her future projects, she said, "I hope to continue to do good work and I'm looking forward to different learning experiences with each project."

      Jacqueline said that she would love to be an action star one day. "I am glad to have experimented with so many genres and equally excited to try my hand at many more. I definitely enjoy 'action' a lot and hope to be an action icon one day," she shared.

      She has starred in films like Kick, Race 3, Murder 2, and so on.

      Jacqueline was last seen in the Netflix original film, Mrs. Serial Killer, a crime thriller directed by Shirish Kunder, and produced by Farah Khan. She starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina in the film, which also marked her digital debut.

      Saturday, May 30, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
