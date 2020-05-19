Jacqueline Fernandez Says It Was Very Fulfilling To Shoot ‘Tere Bina’ At Salman Khan’s Farmhouse

Jacqueline Fernandez has been cooped up in Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel with a few other celebrities since the lockdown started. The actress recently released a single with Salman titled, 'Tere Bina', which was entirely shot at the farmhouse. Talking about her experience shooting the music video, Jacqueline shared in a recent interview that it was very fulfilling, and is glad that it turned out the way they envisioned it.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Jacqueline said, "The song was simply magical and the way it was shot was a unique experience in itself. We are used to shooting for songs with big production set-ups which take weeks of preparations. The whole experience from the first day of shoot was completely fulfilling and a lot of hard work has been put into it by all of us. I am glad that it turned out the way we envisioned it."

Talking about how she is spending time in lockdown at the Panvel farmhouse, Jacqueline said, "I love to dance and experiment with various forms. It is also a part of my fitness regime. For me, dancing has a positive impact on my entire body as it helps me in relieving myself of any negative energy and thoughts that keep me down. "

Jacqueline released another single just before 'Tere Bina', titled 'Genda Phool', with rapper Badshah. When asked if we can expect more songs, she said, "Yes, I'm elated about the release of both the songs and that they have been received well by our fans. I am glad that Genda Phool was a complete hit. As for new songs, you will know when the time is right."

Check out the song here -

ALSO READ: Netizens React To Salman Khan's New Track 'Tere Bina' Featuring Jacqueline Fernandez

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Tere Bina Song: This Actress' Daughter Played The Role Of The Superstar's Daughter