Janhvi Kapoor Says She Auditioned For A Dharma Film And Didn’t Get It

Janhvi Kapoor, who had a film release recently, has come under the crossfire of the nepotism and insider-outsider debate which is raging on the internet. The actress shared that she is not the kind of person who believes that movies come to her, and that she actually auditions for films. Janhvi revealed that she once auditioned for a Dharma film which she didn't get.

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra, Janhvi said, "I am no one in the scheme of things to sit and think ki abhi movies aayenge mere liye (movies will come to me now). I am much more comfortable going and I actually enjoy the entire process of auditioning. In fact, I auditioned for films within Dharma also." She added, "I actually auditioned for a film in Dharma only that I didn't end up getting."

Janhvi made her debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, which was directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. She was later seen in the anthology horror film, Ghost Stories. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is Janhvi's second feature film. It is a biopic based on the life of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena.

When asked if Karan is the one who informs her that she didn't get through the audition, Janhvi said, "No, the director will tell me and then Karan will also tell me, 'For this reason...', 'You are looking too young' or whatever. I am happy that I get the chance to audition because even that is a big deal, honestly, and you need to know that. Many people don't even get to that stage. I enjoy that process. At least, poori film nahi kar paayi lekin ek scene toh kar liya (if I could not do the entire film, I did one scene at least)."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Janhvi's performance in the film has received appreciation from critics. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and others.

