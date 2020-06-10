Janhvi Kapoor Says She Has Had Fights With Sister Khushi Kapoor After COVID-19 Scare At Home

Recently, three members of Boney Kapoor's household staff tested positive for COVID-19. His daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared in an interview that the family was shaken up by that as they could not figure out how it happened.

Janhvi began to take extraordinary precautions in light of the situation, by maintaining strict social distancing in their house, wearing a mask and gloves all the time, and refusing to enter her sister, Khushi's room. This, she revealed, let to fights with her sister as the latter thought that she was being hyper.

In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi said that she has been spending time with her father during the lockdown. "Even now, if he needs hot water at night, I'll wear my gloves and mask and run to the kitchen to get him some. Three-four times a day or a steam. Not that he needs it but just as a precaution. It's a message for everyone that you should be taking steam and drinking hot water. I like that I have the responsibility to do that now. Because that meant like am constantly keeping a check on him and on Khushi. I just felt like I have to take everything under control and it made me feel cool. It was a bit stressful at first, it made me feel like I was in sync with everyone," she said.

Talking about their staff that tested positive, she said that they are fine now, and have been discharged. She immediately got tested for the virus at the time, and the results came out negative. Nevertheless, she is maintaining social distance at home.

She added, "I've had two-three fights with Khushi because she keeps saying I'm being too hyper, because she didn't understand why I was wearing a mask and gloves and not entering her room. She said 'you're acting like a crazy person'." Her dad, on the other hand, has started calling her 'headmaster'.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor's House Staff Tests Negative For COVID-19; Janhvi-Khushi Heave A Sigh Of Relief

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Says Her Little Sister Khushi Kapoor Is The More Independent And Sensible One