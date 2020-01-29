Jawaani Jaaneman Debutant Alaya F Opens Up On Her Parents' Divorce

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F is all set to make her big entry into Bollywood. The young actor will be debuting with Jawaani Jaaneman, which is set to release on February 7. At the moment, all eyes are on Alaya, as she shares things about herself during the pre-release promotional spree of the movie.

In a recent interview, Alaya opened up on her parents' divorce and their remarriage. Her mother Pooja and father Farhan Furniturewala divorced in 2003, when Alaya was only five years old. Her father later remarried Fathima, whereas Pooja recently got engaged to Maneck Contractor.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Alaya said, "I was 5 years old and I don't really have that much memory of it. I had memory of years after that. I had a happy childhood and both my parents are still on great terms. They never made me feel that something sad has happened. It was just a divorce and it's okay."

She continued, "Now, my father has remarried and I have another brother Zan who I love dearly. People ask me, 'How do you get along with your stepmother?' I liked her. I have never known otherwise. I have a very good relationship with (Maneck) too. They are all wonderful, happy people so I have also been happy with them."

Some time back, Alaya made it clear that although she is a star kid, she did not want her mother's filmy lineage to have anything to do with her making it in the Hindi film industry. She revealed that making a debut with Jawaani Jaaneman was completely through her own agency, as she auditioned for the role.

Jawaani Jaaneman co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu alongside Alaya. Alaya will be playing the role of a 21-year old pregnant girl who walks into her father's (Saif) life, uninvited.

