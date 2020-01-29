Is Alaya F Impressed With Her Jawaani Jaaneman Co-star Saif Ali Khan's Style? Find Out!

After Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, yet another star kid is ready to storm the Bollywood. Former actress Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla is set to make her grand acting debut this Friday with Nitin Kakkar's romantic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman. Co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in the lead, the movie has garnered a good amount of buzz before its release.

Alaya, who is quite popular on social media, has done her graduation from New York Film Academy and definitely seems promising. The young lass has also been grabbing attention courtesy her chic style statement. While we think Alaya is undoubtedly a fashionista in the making, you read on to know what she thinks about her co-star Saif Ali Khan's fashion sense.

In a recent video interview with an entertainment portal, Alaya was asked about Saif's sartorial sense and she said, "I think he is so, so stylish and always well-dressed that to from head-to-toe. Even when he was growing out his beard, there was swag in the mess also. So yeah, he is a lot of swag."

Well, we couldn't agree more with the gorgeous actress. Saif indeed is one of the most stylish men from the industry. Whether it's Indian, formal or just casual, Khan can carry off any look with equal confidence and sexiness, just like his wifey Kareena Kapoor Khan. Guess it's in the family, no?

Anyway, coming back to Alaya and her debut film, the 22-year-old plays Saif's daughter in the movie which revolves around the complex father-daughter relationship. Initially, Jawaani Jaaneman was supposed to release on November 29 last year. However, the rom-com had to be postponed as Saif got busy with his prior commitments. Interestingly, the 49-year-old will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu after two ling decades. The duo last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer Hum Saath Saath Hain.

