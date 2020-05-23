Jeetendra Says He Was Not Even 1 Percent Of What Tusshar Kapoor Is As A Father

Tusshar Kapoor became a proud father of a little boy when his son Laksshya Kapoor was born. Tusshar's own father, Jeetendra shared that he was not even a percent of the kind of father Tusshar is. Sharing that Tusshar has made him proud, he said that this realization has come because of the lockdown.

IANS quoted Jeetendra as saying, "When I look at Tusshar, he makes me proud. What a wonderful father he is. I was not even one percent of what he is. This is all the realisation that has come with age and lockdown. After all, you learn till you go to your grave."

Laksshya arrived in the world through surrogacy. Tusshar had earlier shared that he started having paternal instincts in him when he turned 35, and realized that it was the right time to have a baby.

Talking about how he is keeping himself occupied these days, Jeetendra said, "I am into constructions now. I just have to give instructions. I don't have to go to keep the bricks and all. I don't go out much for work. So, things haven't changed much. But one thing I have learnt during lockdown is that when I was a busy actor, I could not give much time to my children. I missed that."

He also reminisced about the days when he used to be busy with movie shoots. "You know how we used to work? I come from a middle-class background. I was so insecure. We used to start working from 7am to 1pm at one place, then 1pm to 5pm at another place then 6pm to 10pm at another place. Whenever there used to be just two shootings, we used to feel jobless. Now look how things have changed! People do one movie in a year. And they are happy, comfortable and confident," he said.

ALSO READ: Tusshar Kapoor Reveals Why He Chose Surrogacy Over Adoption As A Single Parent

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Tusshar Kapoor On His Son Laksshya: He Is The One Who Brought Our Family Together