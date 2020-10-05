Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut Of Rs 8 Crore

Shahid Will Now Charge Only Rs 25 Crore

The source added, "The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the COVID outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule. In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget."

Jersey Is A Remake Of Telugu Film Of The Same Name

Shahid will now charge only Rs 25 crore. The source said, "Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause at all."

Jersey Also Stars Mrunal Thakur And Pankaj Kapur

Shahid trained extensively with cricketer Rohit Sharma's coach for months at large. Half of the film's shoot was done back in March 2020 before the lockdown was imposed across India. Shahid and Mrunal Thakur are currently filming in Dehradun and Chandigarh.