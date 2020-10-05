Jersey: Shahid Kapoor Takes A Pay Cut Of Rs 8 Crore
Many filmmakers have begun filming and production work post-COVID-19 and actors are doing their best to show support to the filmmakers. Post COVID-19, along with major safety protocols filmmakers have to make many changes and set new protocols for the production process, which has also taken a toll on films' budgeting.
While others are working double shifts to make up for the lost time, Shahid Kapoor reportedly has taken a huge pay cut and is willingly cooperating with their producers of Jersey, so the film's shooting begins smoothly. A report in Pinkvilla has quoted a source as saying, "Shahid had previously signed Jersey on two conditions - a remuneration of Rs 33 crore and a percentage in the profit share."
Shahid Will Now Charge Only Rs 25 Crore
The source added, "The makers had mutually agreed on the same demands and the film shoot was on when the COVID outbreak caused a temporary pause in the film's schedule. In the last few months, the whole perspective of making a film and its budget has changed considerably. So the producers requested their lead star to take a pay cut, to keep the project on floors. They felt the film will otherwise go over-budget."
Jersey Is A Remake Of Telugu Film Of The Same Name
Shahid will now charge only Rs 25 crore. The source said, "Shahid has slashed his fees by a whopping Rs 8 crore and is now charging them Rs 25 crore. But he is also very confident of the film's success given the way they are shooting it. So the producers have not changed his profit-sharing clause at all."
Jersey Also Stars Mrunal Thakur And Pankaj Kapur
Shahid trained extensively with cricketer Rohit Sharma's coach for months at large. Half of the film's shoot was done back in March 2020 before the lockdown was imposed across India. Shahid and Mrunal Thakur are currently filming in Dehradun and Chandigarh.
