Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Win: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Abhay Deol, React

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the candidates of the Democratic Party won the US elections to become the President and Vice-President of the country. The duo emerged victorious in the elections after a prolonged contest with the Republican Party. Joe Biden will soon step in as the 46th President of the country.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, has emerged as the first woman and South Asian to become the Vice-President of the USA. To the unversed, Kamala was born to the Indian mother Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican father Donald Harris. "I'm grateful to the woman most responsible for my presence here today, my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris. When she came here from India at the age of 19, she maybe didn't imagine this moment. But she believed so deeply in America where moment like this is possible", the Vice-President had said in her first address to the nation.

This is how the Bollywood celebs, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajal Aggarwal, Abhay Deol, and others reacted to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris's victory. Have a look...

Priyanka Chopra's Post

The global sensation, who posted a shot of the television screen with a heart-warming message, encouraged all girls to dream big.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Post

The Begum of Bollywood shared a post, congratulating Vice-President Kamala Harris for her victory, on her Instagram story.

Kajal Aggarwal's Tweet

The newly wedded actress took to her official Twitter page to congratulate Kamala Harris, on becoming the first woman to take the Vice-President's chair.

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration. 👏🏻👍🏻 — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020

Abhay Deol's Post

The talented actor shared a funny meme on ex-president Donald Trump, on his official Instagram page.

अच्छा चलता हूँ

दुआओं में याद रखना..



Err.. Ok BI-DEN — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 7, 2020

Mark my words this will be the first American President to be escorted out of office. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 7, 2020

Congratulations on a new dawn...and the might of the common man who willed it. #PresidentBiden 💙🇺🇸 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 7, 2020