John Abraham Talks About Insider-Outsider Debate: You Either Do Your Job Or Complain About It

The insider-outsider debate about the Hindi film industry was reignited after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. A healthy, constructive debate about making the industry a fairer place for all, has noticeably turned into a blame game.

Actor John Abraham, who has made it to the film industry as an outsider, and been super successful at that, says that he doesn't view the industry in terms of insider-outsider binary. He believes that everyone has their struggles and one can either complain about it or go about doing their job well.

Hindustan Times quoted John as saying, "I don't subscribe to such terms. This is your Twitter trending culture. I believe every individual, be it an insider or outsider, has his/ her own battles to fight. Whether you are gracious about it or bitter, it's your decision, but you have to fight this battle. Every person has to prove a point, either you complain about it, or put your head down and bloody do your job. I am clear I have come here to do my job, and I will do it well."

He added, "Did I come from outside the industry and make it on my own? Yes. It's a great example for people. Do I think people from the industry are gracious? They are damn bloody gracious. Are all of them gracious? Maybe not, but that exists everywhere in every industry."

For the unversed, John started off as a model and made his debut as an actor in 2003, with the film Jism. He forayed into production with the 2012 film Vicky Donor.

His last production was the 2019 action thriller Batla House, in which he also starred as a police officer. The film was based on the Batla House encounter case.

John will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2.

