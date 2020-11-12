Juhi Chawla Feels There’s Too Much Fuss Around Birthdays, Hopes To Have A Quiet One This Year

Juhi Chawla is going to turn a year older on Friday, November 13, but the actor thinks birthdays are hyped. She wishes to have a quiet birthday this year if her family allows it. In a recent interview, Juhi opened up on the little things that make her happy on her birthdays, and talked about whether age is a factor for her.

"I don't think there's anything exciting, too much fuss is made about birthdays. At the same time, there are a few things that I enjoy. I feel very happy when my songs are played on the radio on my birthday. I feel that's cool, it makes you feel you've done something, and here it is, you can hear it. That's my little joy," said Juhi, in an interview with Hindustan Times.

When asked if her family would agree to keeping her birthday celebrations on the quieter side, Juhi said, "They do ask 'What are we doing?', and I say 'Please do nothing, do me a favour'. They don't listen to me, something has to be done. I want to go fabulous pilgrimage together, like Kashi Vishwanath. We haven't done that yet. Maybe we will celebrate it like that one day."

She also spoke about whether she age is a factor and said, "As the number keeps rising, I think this can't be true, because I'm not feeling any different from what I was. I don't look that, and thank God for that. That's what you've always heard other people say before you, but yes, you're not growing any younger. Then the good thing is nobody on this planet is growing any younger!"

Juhi has, for the past year, been donating trees as gifts on birthdays of others, as part of the Cauvery Calling river revitalization project. We wonder if there's anything special in store for her birthday this year!

