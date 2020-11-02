Shah Rukh Khan Receives 500 Trees As His Birthday Gift From Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla continued her tradition of gifting trees on special occasions and pledged 500 trees for Shah Rukh Khan's birthday to the Cauvery Calling project. The actress took to her Twitter handle to make the pledge and left a sweet note for the Bollywood Badshah as he turned all of 55!

"I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk," tweeted Juhi.

Juhi has kept up with this tradition ever since the river revitalization project Cauvery Calling was initiated by Sadhguru, founder of the Isha Foundation. The project aims to revitalize the severely depleted and degraded Cauvery River by restoring green cover in south India and at the same time, improve the economic conditions of farmers in the region, by helping them shift to the more lucrative tree-based agriculture.

Apart from Juhi, Cauvery Calling has received the support of numerous Bollywood celebrities such as Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kajal Aggarwal, Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Juhi has so far gifted trees on the birthdays of celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, late Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Asha Bhonsle. She also pledged 1000 trees on her son Arjun's birthday and called it the 'best insurance plan'. Her 'unwavering commitment' to the cause was even lauded by Sadhguru, who tweeted an appreciative message for her.

Cauvery Calling aims to empower 50 lakh farmers in the Cauvery river basin to plant 242 crore trees on their farmlands, in the next 12 years. The project has even caught the attention of some of United Nations bodies such as the United Nations Environment Programme, United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification and the UN Climate Action Summit.

