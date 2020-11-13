Juhi Chawla Starts Fundraiser For Cauvery Calling On Her Birthday; Gets Overwhelming Response

Juhi Chawla has been showering meaningful gifts for her loved ones on special occasions such as birthdays. As she turned a year older on Friday, November 13, Juhi was returned the kindness she showed to many this past year.

For the past year, Juhi has been gifting trees to many such as Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, the late Rishi Kapoor and her son Arjun Mehta on their birthdays.

As she rang in another year today, Juhi started a fund-raiser for Cauvery Calling. She was overwhelmed with the number of donations made for the project which aims to revitalize River Cauvery by helping farmers plant 242 crore trees, thereby also increasing their incomes. #TreesForJuhi trended on Twitter as many took to the social media platform to honour her commitment to the project.

Juhi has been an ardent supporter of Cauvery Calling since its launch in 2017 by the founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru. A day before her birthday, Juhi made an appeal to her 5.1 million Twitter followers to pledge trees instead of giving her birthday gifts.

In a video shared on Twitter by Rally For Rivers - Cauvery Calling, a young farmer shared, "You have played an integral part in raising awareness among the general public with regards to the dying nature of rivers in our country."

Responding to this with gratitude, Juhi tweeted, "Thank you so much to allll at Isha and all the farming community of Cauvery ...!!! 🙏🙏🌟🌟🙏I was not expecting this .. it moved me to tears !! 🙈💕🙏😇🌿Thank you very much 💖 #CauveryCalling @ishafoundation."

Thank you so much to allll at Isha and all the farming community of Cauvery ...!!! 🙏🙏🌟🌟🙏I was not expecting this .. it moved me to tears !! 🙈💕🙏😇🌿Thank you very much 💖#CauveryCalling@ishafoundation pic.twitter.com/spONJ0v1Nr — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 13, 2020

Not only Juhi, but many other Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dia Mirza, Kangana Ranaut, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia have made strong appeals for support to the project.

