      Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Akshay Kumar Trolls Salman Khan For His Next Film's Title

      Yesterday, Salman Khan dropped a pleasant surprise for all his fans when he announced his next film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which will be helmed by Sajid-Farhad and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

      While netizens couldn't keep their calm after this news broke on social media, another reason why this movie caught everyone's attention was because of its quirky title. Not just the Twitterati, even Akshay Kumar hilariously trolled the trio with his tweet.

      The Sooryavanshi actor tweeted, "Congratulations to my dear friends, Sajid Nadiadwala, @BeingSalmanKhan and @farhad_samji on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Wishing you guys all the love and luck. Have a name suggestion as well for the sequel... Kabhi Eid Kabhi Christmas."

      Well, we wonder what the Dabangg actor has to say about Akshay's hilarious comment!

      Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar previously worked together on films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Jaan-E-Maan and are known to share a great equation in real life as well.

      Meanwhile, fans too could not get over the quirky title of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and flooded the internet with hilarious reactions. A netizen wrote, "Ye title hai ya release date," one Twitter user wrote. Another made a reference to Salman's iconic Kick dialogue and commented, "Mai dil me aata hu samjh me nhi."

      Speaking about films, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is an official remake of the Korean film, The Outlaws. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has a string of interesting films lined up too which includes Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom.

      Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:39 [IST]
