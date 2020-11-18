Kangana Ranaut And Her Sister Rangoli Chandel Summoned By Mumbai Cops On November 23-24

Actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel has been asked to appear before the Bandra Police on November 23-14, in connection with an FIR filed against them by casting director and fitness trainer Munnawar Ali Sayyed. Sayyed has accused the Ranaut sisters of trying to spread communal tension between Hindus and Muslims with their controversial posts on social media.

ANI tweeted, "Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Police, asking them to appear before Bandra Police on 23-24 Nov over "objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between 2 groups."

Kangana and her sister have been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (deliberate and malicious act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting their religion) and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier, Kangana and Rangoli were summoned to appear before the Mumbai Police on October 25 and 26. The Ranaut sisters failed to make an appearance on that day. The Mumbai Police issued a second summon and asked Kangana and her sister to appear before it on November 10.

However, Kangana's lawyer, Rizwan Siddique replied that the sisters were busy with the wedding festivities of their younger brother, and sought time after November 15.

His tweet read, "My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & ongoing functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summons & sought time after 15th of Nov."

