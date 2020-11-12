Kangana Ranaut Shares Pictures From Brother Aksht's Wedding; Welcomes Sister-In-Law

Kangana Ranaut is currently enjoying wedding festivities with her family. The actress took to Twitter and shared new stills from her brother Aksht's destination wedding. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a violet blouse, blue lehenga paired with heavy jewellery and red roses embedded in her hair updo.

Kangana shared a candid picture of the newlyweds with her in the centre. She captioned the picture as, "Welcome to our family Ritu." Kangana earlier had shared that her brother Aksht will get married in Udaipur.

Welcome to our family Ritu .... 🌹 pic.twitter.com/yvNCHCuTx5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Sharing more details about the wedding she wrote, "Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives." Another tweet talking about the "intimate" wedding said, "This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother's destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents' house now, because of corona it's a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same."

Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives 🌹 pic.twitter.com/50gECg5TOy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Later, the Manikarnika actress also shared childhood pictures with her brother. The tweet read, "Aksht's face in this picture making me nostalgic, growing up I bullied him, I was always up to something and willingly/unwillingly he played my perfect partner in crime, today my little Bholu is a grown-up man and those wonderful years of childhood just feel like yesterday."

Everyone who is asking about my lehnga, its a gujrati bandhani lehnga which took almost 14 months to be made, a dying art I am privileged enough to be able to support, designer Anuradha Vakil made this dream come true and my friend SabhyaSachi designed the jewellery for me 🌹 pic.twitter.com/94ecK39xc0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 12, 2020

Last week, Kangana was also seen having a blast during her brother's sangeet and mehendi ceremony. A lot of videos and pictures surfaced on social media, in which she can be seen setting the dance floor on fire with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The wedding ceremony hosted by the actress took place on November 10, 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangnaranaut) on Nov 11, 2020 at 5:30am PST

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi, biopic of late Tamil actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. She is also working on two other projects- Tejas and Dhaakad.

