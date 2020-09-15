Kangana Ranaut Argues With Nikhil Dwivedi, Nikhil Asks Kangana What Attracted Her To Bollywood

There seems to be no respite from the constant fights and arguments that Kangana Ranaut is having with her colleagues in the Hindi film industry. The latest to be picked on by the Manikarnika actress is actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi, whom she accused of contributing to 'item numbers, sleazy films, drug culture, treason and terrorism'.

It all started when Kangana hit out at political analyst Manish Agarwal with the tweet, "The industry is not created only by Karan Johar or his father. It has been created by every artist and labourer, from Baba Saheb Phalke, the military who saved the borders, the leader who protected the Constitution, the citizen who bought the ticket and the audience. The industry has been created by crores of Indians."

It must be noted here that the fact that the industry is created and functions as a collaborative effort with innumerable participants and that it cannot be branded as a 'gutter' is an argument used against Kangana Ranaut whose recent statements which were dismissive and defamatory of the industry.

Replying to Kangana, Nikhil tweeted, "We have also bought tickets for your films, but if you do something wrong or right tomorrow, we can neither blame the whole film industry nor can we praise them."

Resorting to her usual style of attack, Kangana replied, "What did you build? Item Numbers? Most of the sleazy films? Of drugs culture? Treason and Terrorism?"

She added in another tweet, "The world laughs at Bollywood. It is a mockery everywhere in the country. Dawood has also earned money and name, but if you want honour, then try to earn it, don't hide behind black tricks."

To this, Nikhil questioned, "If this was such an absurd place, what attracted you? You stayed here even after suffering so much. You must have seen something here right? We see the same thing right?"

Kangana replied, "Yes, I was attracted. But because of the mafia which is persecuting and oppressing people here. They are bound to get unmasked someday and they are."

Nikhil called out Kangana by tweeting, "You also know this is not true." He continued that he was also "attracted by the same good" that she saw. "I too came from outside like you, but did not get as much success. The talent and hard work you put in was more than me. But nobody stopped me from being successful, and nobody will stop you either. That's why you are what you are," he wrote.

Finally conceding, Kangana admitted that what he said "is the truth," and wrote, "We all live for ourselves, whatever we do, we do it for ourselves, but sometimes, some face so much difficulty in life that he is free from every fear. The aim changes, it happens, this is also true."

