After Mocking Celebs’ Mental Illnesses, Kangana Ranaut Asks Why No One Cared For SSR's Health

At this point, it is hard to figure what exactly Kangana Ranaut is standing for. Kangana, who has mocked celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and others over their mental health, is now asking why the Hindi film industry did not stand up for Sushant Singh Rajput's mental health.

Kangana told Republic TV, "When someone goes through something like depression or mental illness, what is our responsibility as an industry towards it? Did we fulfill those? Did people who knew about Sushant's mental condition raise their voices against the blind items written about him? Did anyone try to curb these triggers that were harming Sushant?"

It is hard to put things into perspective, but we'll let some of Kangana's previous statements do that:

"Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families."

Mocking Deepika's supportive posts for those suffering from mental illnesses, Kangana had tweeted, "Repeat after me, depression ka dhandha chalane walon ko public ne unki aukat dikhadi #CBIforShushant #SushantSingRajput #1stStepToSSRJustice." (People who run 'repeat after me', 'depression' business were shown their worth by public.)

On fellow outsider Taapsee Pannu: "She hs nvr givn a hit in hr whole life, same one expression acting nvr depicted a character, nvr been news other than Kangana,her only claim to fame is trying to style it herself as Kangna post 2016 & ride on her name &do PR stories,she is a pest living of Kangna's name @taapsee."

"Pooja said she hs been struggling with alcohol addiction, Shaheen is professionally depressed, Alia says she hs been battling anxiety & his son Rahul has been related to terrorism activities, why was he counselling Sushant?"

"Truth remains there is no valid medical proof of mental illness, it has become new witchhunt of genuine talent by mediocrity, every extraordinary individual is being subjected to unfair judgements n virtual emotional lynching. Hope this stops."

Is Kangana fulfilling her responsibility, not just towards people in the Hindi film industry suffering from mental illnesses, but also to those outside?

Post Sushant Singh Rajput's death, some of his young fans died by suicide. When this is the level to which celebrities have an influence on their followers, it is hard to understand how Kangana Ranaut is behaving so irresponsibly.

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

