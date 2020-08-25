Kangana Ranaut Gets Voted By Netizens To Feature On Mumbai ‘Walk Of Shame’

A Mumbai based street artist has taken inspiration from Hollywood's Walk of Fame and created a 'Walk of Shame' on a street in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut is the first Bollywood celebrity to feature on it.

Giving the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which is meant to honour celebrities, a clever twist, a street artist named Tyler has started the Walk of Shame to disgrace the 'most shameless figures' across many fields.

In the past few months, Kangana Ranaut has been accused of settling personal scores over the shoulder of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, has been called out for hypocrisy for attacking fellow outsiders and for ridiculing mental health issues of other celebrities, and has been criticized for spreading hate and negativity.

Kangana was voted to feature on the Walk of Shame by netizens. She has joined Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Zee News' editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary to receive a spot in the Walk of Fame which is painted on a street in Malad, Mumbai.

ALSO READ: #SuspendTeamKangana Trends; Here's Why Netizens Want Kangana Ranaut's Twitter Account Suspended

Tyler Street Art's Instagram handle stated, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."

Tyler told Mid-Day, "Walk of Shame is the antithesis of Hollywood's Walk of Fame. We celebrate the most notorious personalities which have promoted ideologies that are detrimental to the society's growth. On Independence Day, we celebrate freedom. As an artist, I want to honour freedom of expression."

ALSO READ: VIDEO: SSR's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Distracted Mumbai Police; Netizens Share Video Clip

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Fights For Justice, Does Not Pause To Celebrate Sushant's Last Film Dil Bechara