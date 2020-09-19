Kangana Ranaut Called Uneducated By Meena Kumari’s Step-son; 'She Inflicted Trauma On Our Family'

Kangana Ranaut has been slammed yet again for speaking out of ignorance and hurting the sentiments of a family. In one of her recent interviews, Kangana had talked about yesteryear actress Meena Kumari's relationship with Amal Amrohi in the context of triple talaq. Her statements were slammed by Kumari's step-son Tajdar Amrohi, who called Kangana an uneducated girl who has inflicted trauma on their family.

He also said that the family wouldn't be taking legal action against Kangana because she speaks out of ignorance and illiteracy, but added that he expects an apology from the Manikarnika actress.

Speaking to Navbharat Times, Tajdar said, "Our family and Meena Kumari have goodwill and a stupid girl stupid girl like Kangana cannot smear the reputation of our family. Kangana took the name of my mother during a conversation on a TV channel and said that she performed halala. She has no idea that Meena Kumari and my abbu Kamal Amrohi both were Shia Muslims and halala never happens in Shia Muslims."

Talking about how Kangana's remarks affected the family, he said, "The trauma that Kangana has inflicted upon my family after pointing fingers at relationship of my mother and father is highly disappointing. At least one should find the truth before making any negative statement about someone's family. Kangana should not speak untruths and apologise to our family. This will clear the misconception which people have."

Regarding legal action against Kangana, Tajdar said, "Kangana says that she left her home at the age of 15, which means she has not completed her studies. Because she is uneducated and illiterate, I am not taking any legal action."

Recently, when a journalist called out Kangana for a factual error in her statements, she resorted to threatening the journalist instead of conceding her mistake and apologizing. She later deleted her threatening tweets and blocked those who were pointing out the error, including said journalist Kamlesh Satur, but continued calling them 'hyenas' who were out for blood.

