Kangana Ranaut Blasted For Comparing Property Demolition To Rape; ‘How Dare You?’ Ask Twitterati

Kangana Ranaut received major backlash for comparing her office demolition by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to rape. Kangana's Pali hill office was demolished for alleged illegal alterations recently, which many thought to be an intimidation tactic in response to Kangana's constant defaming and ridiculing of the state of Maharashtra.

Sharing pictures of her demolished office, Kangana wrote, "This is rape of my dreams, my spirit, my self-esteem and my future. An age is passed in building houses and you don't even sigh. See what you have done to my house, is it not rape? What was once a temple you made it a graveyard, see how my dreams were broken, is this not rape?"

A Twitter user responded to Kangana's tweet, Now this is something not acceptable whatsoever @KanganaTeam dare you compare rape with demolishment..... Do you know how a rape feals like ? Have you ever met any victim she will tell you what it is to be raped ?Shame on you fake feminist."

Replying to the Twitter user, Kangana wrote, "What to expect from a medieval age feminist like you, for you rape is just in the vagina only, some women identify more with their brains and consciousness.... leave it you won't understand."

But many continued to blast Kangana's insensitive comparison.

@Bhaktbusting: If that's the case, I'm sure you get "raped" every day, given your complete lack of brains or consciousness. Please try asking a woman if she'd rather get raped or have her property demolished. I'll choose the latter a thousand times over. I'm sure every woman will.

@anushkaamishraa: She needs to shut her shitty mouth. She doesn't even have any f**king idea about how the people she's speaking about might be feeling. And a person getting raped and her house getting demolished are not EVEN COMPARABLE. How can she even? @KanganaTeam you're an idiot.

@Hyper_aice: Gross. As a sexual assault survivor, I cannot stomach this. My heart goes out to every person that has been affected by this woman's words and actions.

@zenitha_das: Such feminist, much wow. Demolition of your office being equated with rape. Bolne se pehle sochte bhi hain yeh?

@stateofpjm: i am so f**king disappointed. this demeans and trivialises the experiences of those who are actual victims of r*pe and sexual violation. this is just as offensive as when Salman Khan was the one equating it with physical weariness after preparing for a role.

