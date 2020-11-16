Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Nephew Prithviraj’s Birthday In Pahadi Style; Dances On Kangari Song

Kangana Ranaut, who has been enjoying wedding functions of her brother Aksht at her hometown, recently celebrated her nephew Prithviraj's 3rd birthday with family in Pahadi style. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures of Prithviraj's birthday celebration on the Instagram handle.

She captioned the photo as, "Today our Prithu turned three ❤️ Happy Birthday Prithu."

In the photo, one can see actress Kangana Ranaut enjoying the moment with nephew Prithviraj. The cute boy can be seen busy cutting his birthday cake while other family members including Kangana, Rangoli are busy looking at him. All the guests are dressed up in traditional pahadi attires. Notably, the Manikarnika actress is looking gorgeous in Pahadi style saree. A traditional pahadi shawl and headgear give a perfect touch to her look.

Apart from Rangoli, Kangana Ranaut too shared a video of herself dancing on the traditional Kangari (folk) song along with a few family members. She captioned the video, "I love folk music of any tradition for that matter, here's a Kangari song sung by Pahadi artists at my brother's dham today, meaning is simple... a woman expressing her love for her mother 🌹."

We must say, Kangana Ranaut knows how to enjoy every moment in traditional style. A few days ago, her brother Aksht got married to his fiancée Ritu. The actress even shared some moments from their grand wedding ceremony which was held at her hometown.

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of actress-politician J Jayalalithaa. The film is being helmed by AL Vijay. Apart from that, She is also a part of Dhaakad and Tejas.

