      Kangana Ranaut Contributes To PM CARES; Her Mother Asha Ranaut Contributes Monthly Pension

      Following suit of celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and others, Kangana Ranaut too has contributed to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund to help fight the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Her sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to announce that Kangana has donated Rs 25 lakhs to the fund.

      Kangana Ranaut Contributes Rs 25 Lakhs To PM CARES

      "Kangana has also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families, we need to stand united and do what best we can, many thanks from our family @narendramodi @PMOIndia #PMCARES #Istandwithhumanity," tweeted Rangoli.

      Kangana's mother Asha Ranaut too did her bit by contributing one month's pension to the relief fund. Rangoli shared screenshots which showed that her mother, her brother, her husband and she had donated.

      She wrote, "My mother gave her one month pension, we don't know how long lock down will last we need to survive with what we have but we can make few adjustments for the nation,thanks @narendramodi Ji for giving us a chance to contribute #PMCARES @PMOIndia," (sic).

      Addressing some fans' question as to why Kangana did not announce her contribution earlier, Rangoli tweeted, "Many were asking why didn't Kangana announce sooner, she wanted to transfer the amount first and then announce, she doesn't believe in pledging and all, anyway all I want to say is that even 100 ruppes matter please donate."

      Kangana is currently at her house in Manali, spending time with the rest of her family during the lockdown.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
