Kangana Ranaut Could Not Afford Designer Clothes For Award Functions In Her Initial Days

Kangana Ranaut is an actor who made it in the Hindi film industry, with no prior familial connections to the industry. Although one may disagree with Kangana on some of her opinions, it is hard to dispute that she is a brilliant actress.

Opening up about her struggles during her initial days in the industry, Kangana spoke about how she could not afford designer gowns to wear to award functions. She shared that she was helped by a friend Rick Roy, who was also a designer, but was struggling himself.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, "Initially when you start, you don't get paid. You're not a starkid who are given stylists and who tell them what to style with what. I remember after Gangster, I was going for these award functions where I was getting an award. I didn't have clothes to wear. I didn't even have any money to buy those clothes. So there was this designer friend of mine Rick Roy who used to sponsor my clothes. He was struggling himself but his parents were supporting him."

She continued, "He would make these gowns for me and I'd wonder where he's getting the money from. But it was wonderful that somebody came to my help. Otherwise, how would I even go to these functions? I wouldn't have made it to those award nights. I didn't have clothes. Otherwise, I used to wear a few Mango tops and for me, those were the luxury brands. That was the best I could afford at that point. I didn't have access to anything. From there, I came here so it's amazing."

Today, undoubtedly Kangana is a celeb who makes the most impressive style statements, be it airport looks or movie premieres.

Talking about work, Kangana is working on a number of movies after her last release Panga. She will next be seen in Thalaivi, Tejas and Dhaakad.

