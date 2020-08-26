Kangana Ranaut’s U-Turn After NCB Joins Probe: 'Sushant Was Killed Because He Knew Dirty Secrets'

Kangana Ranaut had said that she would return her Padma Shri if she could not prove her allegations against Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and the 'movie mafia' in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Not having proved her claims yet, Kangana has moved on to another theory after it was reported that Narcotics Control Bureau joined the investigation of Sushant's death. She made yet another round of allegations against the Hindi film industry, this time related to the usage of drugs.

She claimed that Sushant was 'killed' because he knew some dirty secrets. For someone who had staked her Padma Shri on the allegation that Sushant took his own life unable to bear the discrimination and humiliation he faced in the industry, her new allegation is a direct contradiction.

In a series of tweets about 'debauchery, drug abuse and movie mafia', Kangana said that she would be willing to help the NCB but would first need protection from the Central Government because she is risking her career and life.

She tweeted, "I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that's why he has been killed."

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some dirty secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

But in her interview with Arnab Goswami she had said about the 'movie mafia', "I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves."

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Vows To Return Her Padma Shri If She Fails To Prove Her Claims About Sushant's Death

In another tweet she wrote, "Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge."

Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

She further wrote how drug abuse and the movie mafia's underworld connections were flaunted in Sanju, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt. "I don't think it's that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia's underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything," she tweeted.

I don’t think it’s that explosive in movie Sanju exploitation of women, debauchery, drug abuse movie mafia’s underworld connections has been flaunted, explicit details are given yet it seems they hold way too much power to pretty much get away with anything. https://t.co/q2cjFOIvYF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

ALSO READ: VIDEO: SSR's Family Lawyer Says Kangana Ranaut Distracted Mumbai Police; Netizens Share Video Clip

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana's allegations on Sushant's death, the latter's father's lawyer Vikas Singh has said that Kangana is not a friend or a representative of Sushant and that she is only highlighting the general discrimination in the industry. 'She is only doing her own,' he said. In an interview, Vikas also talked about how the Mumbai Police got diverted in its investigation by the claims that Kangana was making.

ALSO READ: SSR Case: Will Kangana Urge CBI To Take Her Statements? Vikas Singh Says CBI Will Not Be Influenced

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Says Her Mentor Used To Drug Her; Netizens Ask Why She Hasn't Gone To Cops Yet