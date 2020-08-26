Kangana Ranaut Says Her Mentor Used To Drug Her; Netizens Ask Why She Hasn’t Gone To Cops Yet

Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the news of the Narcotics Control Bureau joining the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The actress has claimed that if the NCB investigates drug consumption in Bollywood, many big stars will be behind bars. She also alleged that one of her mentors used to spike her drinks and sedate her to prevent her from going to the police.

Kangana wrote on Twitter, "If Narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood."

If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

She added in another tweet, "I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia."

I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

However, some netizens were quick to ask her why she did not go to the cops afterwards. One user wrote, "'spiked my drinks to prevent me from going to cops'.... wow that must have been one loooong drink? years on fact huh? How does that make ANY sense... spiked my drink so I would not go to cops because later on I would forget? Huh?"

Another netizen brought up an old interview of Adhyayan Suman's, who is Kangana's ex-boyfriend, where he had claimed that he got into an argument for refusing to do cocaine with her on her 21st birthday.

Kitna victim card khelo ge ... pic.twitter.com/6ZKnE7mnng — Bhai(Pankaj) (@PDImproudIndian) August 26, 2020

A couple others asked Kangana to name and expose who she was talking about.

Why dont you take his name and register a case against him. Apparently he is one of the biggest supplier of 'stuff'in B town. — VP (@03bch100) August 26, 2020

I think you depose before the NCB and share details which will help them — Raju B (@rajub99) August 26, 2020

Did you ever file a police complaint against your "mentor" for facing that abuse and got him punished? — The Night King (@Anorak_S) August 26, 2020

Kangana, who has emerged as a 'fearless' voice against the powerful in the Hindi film industry, consistently seems to take the route of making strong accusations but not backing it up with proof or taking legal action.

Among other accusations made by the Manikarnika actress recently, she claimed that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt almost assaulted her when she turned down one of his films. She and her sister Rangoli Chandel have also accused lyricist Javed Akhtar of threatening her.