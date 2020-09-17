Kangana Ranaut Retaliates To Urmila Matondkar's Statements: Says She Is Known For Doing Soft Porn

Kangana Ranaut, the popular actress has been making headlines lately for her war against Bollywood and the Maharashtra government. The Panga actress is now creating quite a stir on social media, with her war of words with Urmila Matondkar, the actress-politician. In a recent interview, Urmila had lashed out against Kangana for her comments that compared Mumbai to Pok, and reaction to Jaya Bachchan's statements.

In her interview, Matondkar had asked "which civilized girl talks this way?", referring to the language Ranaut used while talking about actress-MP Jaya Bachchan. She had asked why the taxpayer money is being used for the Queen actress's security. Urmila also added that Kangana should look at her own state Himachal Pradesh, before pointing at Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut, who is visibly upset with Urmila Matondkar's statements, retaliated stating that Urmila Matondkar is not known for her acting, but for doing soft porn.

In her recent interaction with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut remarked that Urmila Matondkar's statements are derogatory. "The way she was talking about me, completely teasing through the interview, pulling faces or just making a mockery out of my struggles, attacking me on the facts that I am trying to please BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure out that for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. I don't have to play with my life or get my property ruined", said the actress. Kangana further added, "She isn't known for acting for sure and is known for doing soft porn. If she can get a ticket, why won't I get a ticket?".

