Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her New Look From Thalaivi: Netizens Are Impressed!

Kangana Ranaut, who is highly active on social media these days, recently surprised her fans by revealing the new look from Thalaivi, her next project. The actress, who shared two location stills from the sets of Thalaivi, is seen in the get-up of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in the pictures.

In the pictures, Kangana Ranaut is seen in the signature get-up of Jayalalithaa from the beginning of her political career, in a Khadi saree, similar hairdo, and bindi. In one of the pictures, she is sported with a face mask. The netizens are totally impressed with the actress's new look for the biopic, and the pictures are now going viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut revealed that she has successfully completed yet another schedule of Thalaivi with Jaya Ma's blessings, in her post. The actress stated that nothing changes between the action and cut, even though a lot of things have changed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishinduri @ShaaileshRSingh #ALVijay pic.twitter.com/CghmfK0JQf — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

Thalaivi, which is a biopic based on J Jayalalithaa's life, features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. The movie, which is directed by the renowned Tamil filmmaker AL Vijay, is a pan-Indian project that will be released simultaneously on Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Popular Tamil actor Aravind Swami will make his Bollywood debut with the project. He is playing the role of MGR in the movie.