Kangana Ranaut Says She Was Forced To Vote For Shiv Sena, Journalist Points Out Factual Error

In her recent interview with Times Now, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was forced to vote for Shiv Sena although she was a BJP supporter.

Recalling an experience when she had to cast her vote, Kangana stated that she couldn't find the button to vote for BJP and was told to vote for Shiv Sena because of an alliance that the two parties had formed. She further admitted that she is naïve when it comes to politics and that she does not understand why alliances are formed.

However, senior journalist and author Kamlesh Satur pointed out the factual error in Kangana's statements, and revealed that she did in fact have an option to vote for her preferred party, the BJP.

In a tweet, Satur wrote, "I see some factual error here. @KanganaTeam says she ws forcd to vote for Shivsena. As per @CEO_Maharashtra data, @KanganaTeam is a voter of Bandra west seat. Ashish Shelar of BJP was Sena-BJP candidate here in 2019. In Loksabha agn Poonam Mahajan of the BJP fought n won."

He continued in another tweet, "If she says she is talking about 2014, then again BJP-Sena fought together in Loksabha with BJP contesting the seat. in Assembly elections She had an option of voting for BJP as both the parties fought separately. And Yes they fought 2017 BMC elections separately as well!"

Kangana entered into a battle with the Maharashtra government after her constant comments deriding and defaming the Mumbai Police. The matter escalated when abusive language was used against Kangana and her office in Mumbai was demolished due to what many believed to be vendetta by the Maharashtra government.

