Rahul Pandita Slams Kangana Ranaut For Comparing Herself To Kashmiri Pandits: We Are Not Your Pawns

Rahul Pandita, writer of the film Shikara: The Untold Story Of Kashmiri Pandits, has slammed Kangana Ranaut for equating her pain over demolition of alleged illegal structures of her property in Mumbai, to that experienced by Kashmiri Pandits.

In a strongly emotional tweet, Pandita wrote, "I am sorry, but from the demolition of a wall you cannot understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. You do not know how it is when all your hair turns white in three days; you do not know how it is when old people die in exile, crying about their inability to see home one last time."

He continued in another tweet, "For God's sake, stop taking our name in vain. We refuse to be pawns in your battles of puny egos. Do not belittle our tragedy. Tomorrow your finger might get hurt somewhere. What will you say? I understand pain of Kashmiri Pandits? Pleaseeeee!."

After the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation demolished certain alleged illegal structures of Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, Kangana had shared a threatening video message addressing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on her social media platform.

She compared her experience to that of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced into exile in 1990. She even vowed to make a film on Kashmiri Pandits after the experience at her Mumbai office.

"I think you have done me a huge favour. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today, I have experienced it. I vow that I will make a film, not just on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir. I will rouse my fellow countrymen," Kangana said.

Kangana has been making deriding comments against the Mumbai Police since the death Sushant Singh Rajput, claiming that she wouldn't feel safe if she ever went back to the city from her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that if Kangana feels so unsafe in Mumbai, she shouldn't return. The actress construed it as a declaration of threat and likened Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Kangana and the Maharashtra government have been at a war of words since then, which was followed by BMC's action against her Pali Hill property.

