Kangana Ranaut’s Claims Have Nothing To Do With Sushant's Case: Lawyer Vikas Singh; 'Goes Nowhere'

Kangana Ranaut has steered the discussion around Sushant Singh Rajput's demise with her claims that certain powerful individuals in the Hindi film industry are responsible for his death. Now, Sushant's father's lawyer has come out and said that the case has nothing to do with Kangana's claims; claims which she said she would prove or return her Padma Shri.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Sushant''s father's lawyer Vikas Singh said, "If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors' association or producers' association can take up this matter but I don't think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about."

"This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can't be the crime," he added, referring to nepotism and unfair playing ground of the Hindi film industry.

Singh continued, "Even if it was, you have to first decide what crime it would be under the IPC and if there is no cognisable offence, then the police have no jurisdiction to do this so-called questioning. I think the Mumbai Police have done a very shoddy job by calling in people from the industry, making them wait for hours and asking them questions on trivial issues. This is going nowhere in Sushant's suicide matter."

When asked if Kangana has been in touch with Sushant's family, he said, "To my knowledge, Kangana has not contacted the family but if in some other day she has contacted some other member of the family then I might not know. Kangana has not contacted my client, Mr KK Singh."

Kangana had constantly claimed that she has been in the know of the reasons for Sushant's tragic demise. Although she admitted that she did not know him personally, she felt connected to him through their 'struggles'.

Whether Kangana will back her claims with proof, or return her Padma Shri, remains to be seen.

