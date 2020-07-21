Kangana Ranaut's Team Blasts Anurag Kashyap; Calls Him 'Mini Mahesh Bhatt'
Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his Twitter page to talk about Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. He said that he does not know this 'new' Kangana who was once his good friend. The Bombay Velvet dierctor also shared a video interview of Kangana from her Manikarnika promotions and called it 'scary'.
He further said that if Kangana's close family and friends cannot see what she is doing, then she probably does not have anyone by her side. Reacting to Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut's team hit back at him in a series of tweets.
Kangana Ranaut's Team Lashes Out At Anurag Kashyap
The official Twitter handle of Team Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Here is mini Mahesh Bhatt telling Kangana she is all alone and surrounded by fake people who are using her, anti nationals, urban naxals the way they protect terrorists now protecting movie mafia."
Kangana's Team Accuses Anurag Of Ganging Up Against Her
"Blood thirsty terrorism promoters urban naxals & anti nationals hv come out in full force,dey call themselves anti establishment bt nw ganging up on a lone warrior to protect people who psychologically &emotionally lynched Shushant,did dey say a word when he ws bullied & killed?," read the next tweet.
Kangana's Team Takes A Jibe At Anurag Kashyap
Further, reacting to Anurag Kashyap's tweet on how he teamed up with Kangana for Queen when she had no work, and how he bankrolled Tanu Weds Manu when the film fell short of finance, Kangana's team responded, "Yes it is true. Another truth is Queen remains the only hit film to come out of your entire career and even from the production house called Phantom you 4 partners started, you should be thankful as well just how she is."
Anurag Kashyap Is Yet To React To Team Kangana's Tweets
With Team Kangana Ranaut firing salvo at the filmmaker for his tweets, we wonder what Anurag Kashyap has to say about the allegations.
