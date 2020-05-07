Karan Johar Announces He Is Ready For Second Stint At Acting; Farah Khan Pokes Fun At Him

Karan Johar is known for his hilarious sense of humour. The filmmaker, who has been flaunting his new look after letting his grey hair grow out, joked that he is ready for a second stint at acting; this time for a father's role. KJo's post on Instagram drew attention from celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Vishal Dadlani and Farah Khan, who joined in the joke.

Sharing a picture of his grey hair look, Karan captioned the post, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can't afford to be choosy)," (sic).

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2015 film Bombay Velvet, after making cameos in films like Luck By Chance, Fashion, and Om Shanti Om.

Reacting to Karan's post, Ekta Kapoor commented, "I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!"

Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "The grey definitely looks fly, as do the glasses, @karanjohar. Not sure about the pouty-father vibe, but it could work depending on the character. I know a few people at Dharma, should I make a call?"

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hilariously wrote, "Ul be more high maintenance than the heroine!!"

Karan's next directorial venture is the period drama Takht. The film boasts of a huge star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

