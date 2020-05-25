After Boney Kapoor, Two Members Of Karan Johar’s Household Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

Two members of Karan Johar's household staff have tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The filmmaker shared that two staff members were immediately put under quarantine, and that the rest of the staff and family are not showing any symptoms. Karan also assured that they were taking all the precautions prescribed by the authorities, and that the two who tested positive will be provided the best possible care and treatment.

Karan Johar wrote in a note, "I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilized by them as per the norms."

He continued, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to."

He further added, "We will also ensure that the best treatment and care is provided to them during the illness, and we're sure that they will be fighting fit soon!"

"These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe," signed off Karan.

Recently, three household staff of producer Boney Kapoor's also tested positive for Covid-19. He too shared the news, assuring that the rest of the family and staff did not display symptoms.

