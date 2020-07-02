Karan Johar’s Name Not Dropped From Sooryavanshi, Clarifies Taran Adarsh

The much awaited Sooryavanshi is all set for a Diwali release this year. However, rumours of Karan Johar's name being dropped out of the film's credits as a producer started doing the rounds recently. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has quashed these rumours.

Rumours of Karan Johar's name being dropped from Sooryavanshi, owing to backlash against him after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, were making rounds on the internet on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. It was also said that Sooryavanshi actor Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty had returned Karan's investment.

These rumours have been put to rest by Taran Adarsh, who took to his Twitter handle to write, "IMPORTANT ... News doing the rounds of #KaranJohar not being part of #Sooryavanshi is untrue, clarifies #RelianceEntertainment."

Following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020, Karan Johar was brutally attacked on social media. Netizens slammed the filmmaker for his alleged role in creating 'gangs' in the Hindi film industry.

Sooryavanshi is a part of the Rohit Shetty cop drama franchise, and is the third installment to it. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Katrina Kaif, and features cameos by Ranveer Singh who starred in Simmba, and Ajay Devgn who starred in Singham.

The film was earlier scheduled for release on March 27. However, it became one of the first Bollywood films to postpone its release due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak in India.

