Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Issued Showcause Notice For Littering In Goa Post Shoot

On October 25, the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG) issued a showcause notice to Dharma Productions, who recently wrapped the shoot Shakun Batra's next starring Deepika Padukone in Goa. The notice was reportedly served following complaints that the waste generated by the film crew, including personal protective equipment (PPE), were not disposed of properly.

According to a report in Goa Chronicle, the waste was dumped in the Goan village of Nerul, photos and videos of the which have also gone viral on social media. The incident first came to light after residents of Nerul complained to the Panchayat because of the foul-smelling garbage and other unsegregated waste dumped by the production house.

The clips were also submitted to Panchayat during the complaint. It showed heaps of biomedical waste including PPE kits, masks, sanitary napkins etc, as well as unsegregated garbage and tons of plastic waste like cutlery, openly dumped in the area.

Lokhancho Ekvott Goa, a movement to save the villages and heritage locations of Goa also complained about a shooting crew that left garbage around the Nerul area after they packed up. As per guidelines laid down by the Directorate of Health Services, all medical gears used for COVID-19 protection must be disposed of using incinerators, which was not done in this case.

Lokancho Ekvott Goa has demanded a written apology from Karan Johar within next 48 hours. According to Quint, they also said that if Dharma Productions fails to apologise within the given time, the Lokhancho Ekvott would courier parcels of garbage to Karan Johar's house and the Dharma Productions' office in Mumbai.

