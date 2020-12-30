Kareena Kapoor Khan Hosts Dinner For Her Cousins; Says 'Countdown To New Year Has Begun'

It's celebration time for Kareena Kapoor Khan. After hosting a 'warm and fuzzy' dinner party for her family and friends on Christmas eve, the actress recently invited her cousins for an intimate dinner party at her house. Bebo played host to her cousins Armaan and Aadar Jain and other members of the Kapoor clan including Kunal Kapoor and his son Zahan.

We bring you some inside pictures from Kareena Kapoor Khan's classy family dinner.

Bon Appétit The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to her Instagram story to post a picture of her dinner table, laden with cutlery and crockery. She captioned it, "Countdown to new years has begun... Sit down cousins dinner." Can You Spot Kareena In This Picture? Aadar Jain posted a picture of Kareena, sitting opposite him at the dinner table. Reportedly, his actress-girlfriend Tara Sutaria had also accompanied him for the family dinner. What's On The Menu? Aadar Jain shared another picture in which Zahan Kapoor is seen carving a piece of meat. A Sneak-Peek Into Kareena's Family Dinner On the other hand, Armaan Jain posted a picture of the dinner table which had a name tag next to his seat.

Earlier, the Kapoor family had gathered for their annual Christmas lunch at late Shashi Kapoor's residence. Bebo had posted a group picture of the gathering and captioned it as, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever... All covid tested rocking and rolling... Merry Xmas people."

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to welcome a new addition to the family as she is expecting her second child with actor-hubby Saif Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor On Naming Second Child After Taimur's Controversy; Says They Will Surprise At Last Minute

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan Warns 'Not Allowed' As Mom Kareena Kapoor Gets Clicked By Paparazzi