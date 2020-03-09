Kareena Kapoor Khan On Making Her Instagram Debut: 'Fans Have Pulled Me Towards This'

After staying away from social media for a long time, Kareena Kapoor Khan finally made her debut on Instagram, last week. The Veere Di Wedding actress broke the internet with her first post on her official Instagram page.

In just 3 days, the gorgeous diva already has 1.4 million followers and her pictures are already going viral on the internet. From her cute moment with son Taimur to a monochrome picture of Saif strumming his guitar, Bebo has been treating her fans with some unseen moments from her life.

Recently, Kareena attended a special screening of her sister Karisma Kapoor's latest web show, Mentalhood. At the red carpet event, when asked about how she feels about receiving so much love already on Instagram, the actress said, "Actually the fans have pulled me towards this because many people kept on asking me and there were so many fan clubs page, so we need to have one point where there would be a place where you get to know more about me, a lot about my films, my brands, about my life. And of course, there will be once in a while a picture of Taimur."

Earlier, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, when asked why she had a change of heart when it comes to her presence on social media, the actress said that she believes in the notion of never say never.

Kareena said that she was away from social media because 'she didn't want to get addicted to likes on pictures and to sharing details from her life on Instagram. But, she realised she has to change with time.'

Speaking about work, the actress is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film, Angrezi Medium. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karan Johar's period film Takht.

