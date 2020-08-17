Kareena Kapoor Khan Says Hubby Saif Ali Khan Does Not Chase Success; 'I Love That About Him’

Kareena Reveals What She Loves About Saif

In a recent interview, Kareena lauded her husband for his independence of mind when it comes to choosing movies, and also shared what they have in common with each other. She said, "He's one of our most outstanding actors. But Saif is not the kind to chase success. If he wants to do a film like Laal Kaptaan, he'll do it. He's not in the rat race. He's like I'm an actor and I want to stick by that belief. I love that about Saif."

The Couple Has Learnt To Find Solace In Smaller Things

Kareena continued, "I also love that he can switch off and talk about something else. He can watch a crime thriller called Miss Marple, which I guess no one would watch apart from us two. It's about a 60-year-old female sleuth. We have these commonalities, which we find solace in. That's what we've learnt from each other. To find solace in the smaller things."

'Saif's Emotional Quotient Has Increased'

When Kareena was asked about the qualities that she and Saif have rubbed off on each other, she said, "He's happy being home right now. He's like I need to stay in isolation because we need to help others. We have to stay positive about it. We can't moan about it. People are like ‘2020 is gone'. He says it's okay na. It's just a matter of a year. He's so calm and that has rubbed off on me also. He's also grown more emotional and empathetic. He shows it in different ways. Like, if I'm upset about something I read or heard, I'll just cry. Usually, he won't show it. But now his emotional quotient has increased by 50 per cent."

Saif And Kareena Are Expecting Their Second Child!

Kareena and Saif recently announced that they were expecting a second child together. Their firstborn, Taimur Ali Khan is all of three years old and an internet sensation.