Saif Ali Khan Birthday Special: 5 Times We Went 'Wow' Over His Sense Of Humour

Saif Knows How To Handle Awkward Situations Like A Pro

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, when Saif was asked to caption a situation in which he was stuck in an elevator with his ex wife Amrita Singh and present wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor replied, "Dear Otis (the lift company), Thanks a lot. Today was an unforgetable. Or maybe Jab They Met?" Now, that's quite a 'Saif' answer.

'Maid' For Each Other

When Saif showed up on Kareena's talk show 'What Women Want', the latter put her hubby in a tight spot by asking him to name one mistake that should never be done in a marriage. Saif put his humourous foot forward and answered, "Don't assault the maid of the house." Well, we can never get enough of Saif Ali Khan's fun banter with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Saif Ali Khan's Killer Response To A Troll

Saif knows how to give some major burns to trolls! On being asked to react to a troll which referred him as a "nawab holding on to his rotten hukumat," the actor had a witty comeback and said, "I have never been interested in being a nawab, I prefer eating kebabs." Hahaa, we absolutely love this one!

Number Crunch

Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur is already an internet sensation at the age of four. Talking about how producers often approach him for using his little one for a film's promotion, the actor joked in an interview, "My wife (Kareena) says, 'Don't be so cheap. You can't sell your son (Taimur)'. I am like, 'Why not? Let's sell him,' Seriously yaar, he is anyway there on the internet, I am just using this platform to say if anybody has any good nappy ads or anything..at a very reasonable price..it's not reasonable, it's quite expensive actually. And, I won't give him the money also. I'll give him some cash for his education. I am already giving it to him. And I'll spend the rest."

Who's The Boss?

When it comes to award functions, Saif never fails to bring the house down with his impeccable comic timing. A few years back, in a press conference, when Varun Dhawan asked the actor to give him some tips while hosting a live award show, the actor's million dollar reply was 'Take off your shirt and wave a hand."