Kareena Kapoor On Naming Second Child After Taimur’s Controversy; Says They Will Surprise At Last Minute

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently pregnant with her second child, revealed that she and hubby Saif Ali Khan will be 'springing' the name of the child at the last minute. She explained that after the reaction that their first child Taimur Ali Khan garnered for his name, they would like to wait it out and think about what to name their baby after he or she is born.

During an episode of What Women Want, Kareena discussed naming her baby with guest and actor Neha Dhupia. "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We're like going to leave it to the last minute and then spring a surprise," she told Neha.

Neha suggested that Kareena should hold a poll to decide on a name, the latter refused to go down that path and said, "I'm gonna tackle this right at the end."

When Saif announced the birth of Taimur in 2016, it created a controversy on social media, with many debating the name he was given. Some believed that Saif had named his son after Timur, a Turkish ruler who invaded India, and therefore felt he shouldn't have done that. Others defended the couple's freedom and right to name their child whatever they wanted.

Addressing this in 2017, Saif had revealed that he thought about changing Taimur's name because he was afraid it would make him unpopular. However, Kareena was against it.

In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesi in 2018, Kareena said that Saif wanted to name their son Faiz as it sounded poetic, but she insisted on Taimur because it meant 'iron'.

"I said 'no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man'. And yes, I proudly did so," she said.

Saif and Kareena addressed their second pregnancy in August.

