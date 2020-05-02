Kareena Kapoor Shares Hard-hitting Video Which She Says Is A Must Watch For Every Soul

The Coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown in many parts of the world has made us reevaluate our lives. As we are forced to stay home to prevent the spread of the disease, animals and birds are roaming free, skies have cleared up and it looks like the planet is having a breather.

This change has put into perspective the way we have been living so far and the way we can live here on, so as to not lose this newfound harmony with the planet. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bipasha Basu recently shared a moving video which drives home exactly this point.

Sharing the video, Kareena wrote, "A must watch for every soul." The video starts off with a kid asking an adult to tell the story about the virus. The adult opens a book titled 'The Great Realization' and starts by talking about how the world was before 2020. "It was a world of waste and wonder, plenty and plunder," he says.

"Everyday the stars grew thicker and we could not see the stars. We flew in plane...we had forgotten how we run. We swapped grass for tarmac....While we stayed hidden, amid the fear, people dusted off their instincts. The remembered how to smile and love. They would call their mums. We were so used to bad news but good news was on its way. So when we found the cure, and were allowed too go outside, we all preferred the world we found to the one we left behind.Old habits became extinct, they made way for the new. And every simple act of kindness was now given its due," he continues.

When the boy asks why it took a virus to make people realize this, the man says, "Because sometimes, my boy, you gotta get sick before you can feel better."

Bipasha too shared the video writing, "The Great Realisation It's happening all around the world."

