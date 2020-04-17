Kareena Kapoor Stresses On The Importance Of Cleaning Commonly Touched Surfaces In New Video

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty and others have taken the World Health Organization's 'safe hands challenge' at the onset of the Coronavirus crisis. Kareena Kapoor Khan too has joined the team to spread awareness about proper hygiene.

In a new video on her Instagram fan page, Kareena can be seen wiping a table clean, stressing on how important it is to disinfect commonly touched surfaces like kitchen slabs, table tops and so on. Take a look!

In the video, Kareena says, "We all know the importance of eating healthy and along with that, cleaning the kitchen. Along with cleaning the kitchen, disinfection is crucial too. You can use any disinfectant, but please do not forget to disinfect any surface which you repeatedly come in contact with, like tabletops, kitchen slabs, floors etc. The World Health Organisation has also advised this. I am doing it, you also do the same."

The caption read, '#disinfecttoprotect'.

Kareena is new to the Instagram game but has been sharing posts like a total pro. Bebo has her fans completely hooked to her Instagram profile as keeps treating them to candid photos of herself, of her family including husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan with some really witty captions.

Like everyone else, Kareena is also in self quarantine in her Mumbai house.

With regard to work, she will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring opposite Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the popular Hollywood film Forrest Gump, and is scheduled for a Christmas release this year, but may get postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. It is directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Laal Singh Chaddha's Release May Get Postponed To 2021

ALSO READ: Rhea Kapoor Wants Kareena Kapoor Khan To Play A Stripper In Veere Di Wedding 2